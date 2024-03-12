“The combination of durvalumab and tremelimumab, two immunotherapies, offers really interesting survival advantages, both in terms of median survival, compared to the previous standard of treatment, and in the long term”. This was stated by Mario Scartozzi, professor of Medical Oncology at the University of Cagliari and director of Medical Oncology at the University Hospital of Cagliari, on the sidelines of the press conference organized today in Milan by AstraZeneca to announce Aifa’s green light for the reimbursement of durvalumab as a treatment for first line for patients with advanced or unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma and the treatment of unresectable or metastatic biliary tract cancer.