“The reimbursement approval of durvalumab offers patients with unresectable or metastatic biliary tract cancer a new first-line treatment option. Durvalumab was approved in combination with chemotherapy and is the first time in more than ten years that a new therapy surpasses the results of chemotherapy alone”. These are the words of Lorenza Rimassa, professor of Medical Oncology at Humanitas University and IRCCS Humanitas Research Hospital Rozzano, Milan, regarding the news of the reimbursement obtained, granted by Aifa, of durvalumab as a first-line therapy for the treatment of unresectable or metastatic biliary tract cancer. The announcement was made today by AstraZeneca, the Anglo-Swedish multinational pharmaceutical company that developed the drug, with a press conference in Milan.