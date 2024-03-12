The change of plans for Ambra Angiolini’s evening came at the last moment and for this reason her commitments yesterday were cancelled.

Bad news for Ambra Angiolini fans. The actress, singer and presenter was forced to postpone a show due to a sudden health problem. The change of plans came at the last moment and for this reason her commitments from yesterday evening were cancelled. Ambra Angiolini’s explanations reached her fans who were worried immediately.

Ambra Angiolini, in fact, was expected at the Teatro del Popolo in Colle Val D’Elsa on March 11th, but had to cancel at the last minute. In an Instagram post, she explained that the reason for her postponement was a muscle injury. We read on her official account on the social platform:

I apologize to the spectators who purchased tickets for tonight’s show. Unfortunately, due to a muscle injury, I am forced to postpone the date, which will be made up as soon as possible.

The actress thanked the public for their understanding and added that she would undergo treatment to recover as soon as possible. The muscular problem, therefore, would soon be resolved but it was immediately necessary to postpone her appearance in the theater.

Ambra also wanted to thank Dr. Giovanbattista Sisca and the Isokinetic staff, who allowed her to complete the show at the Teatro Duse in Bologna the night before, despite her suffering.

Finally, she addressed a thought to her collaborators, who did their utmost to help her in this difficult moment. Luckily nothing serious, therefore, but the fans’ concern remains after the news arrived. Ambra Angiolini’s show in Colle Val D’Elsa has been postponed to a later date, without specifying the period in which the performance at the theater will take place. Tickets already purchased will be valid for the new date which will be announced as soon as possible.

While waiting to see her on stage again, we all hope that Ambra finds a speedy recovery. You are very sorry for the artist and for her fans who were disappointed and apprehensive. Let’s hope that the actress can return to performing on stage in the usual dazzling form that we know.