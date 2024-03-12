According to the Epidemiological Surveillance System for Viral Respiratory Diseases (Sisver), 4,780 positive cases of Covid-19 were detected this week, which registered an increase of 469 infections compared to the previous week.

So far in 2024, there are 53,291 suspected cases of SARS-Cov-2 in Mexico and 138 deaths have accumulated this week.

In addition, among the states with the highest number of infections are: Mexico City, with 1,413 positive cases; State of Mexico, 405; Querétaro, 384; Puebla, 243; Jalisco; 211, Hidalgo, 180 and Guanajuato with 175 positive cases for Covid-19.

In December 2023, the World Health Organization (WHO) classified JN.1 as a variant of concern due to its rapid spread and stressed that vaccines continue to protect against the virus.

The international organization assured that scientific evidence indicates that the Covid-19 virus can be transmitted in any area, including those with warm and humid climates.

“Regardless of weather conditions, protective measures should be taken if you live in or travel to an area where Covid-19 cases have been reported. The best way to protect yourself from SARS-Cov-2 is to wash your hands. hands frequently. This eliminates viruses that may be on your hands and prevents infection that could occur from touching your eyes, mouth and nose.

