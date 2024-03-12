Serious road accident in Rieti, 27 year old dies instantly, her boyfriend is in hospital in desperate conditions

A very serious accident occurred during the night on the road leading to the municipality of Rieti. Unfortunately, a 27-year-old suffered the worst, who died practically instantly, while her 35-year-old companion, who apparently was driving the car, is in serious condition.

The Carabinieri, the Police and also the Fire Brigade intervened on site and worked for a long time to free the two boys from the wreckage of their vehicle. However, when doctors took the girl into care, they could do nothing to save her life.

According to information released by some local media, the accident occurred shortly after midnight on Tuesday 12 March. Precisely along the Salaria, at kilometer 70, at the crossroads for San Giovanni Reatino, which is located in the province of Rome. It transpired that the couple was in their car, but it is not yet clear where they were headed.

When suddenly, for reasons yet to be clarified by the police, the unthinkable happened. It is not clear why, but the two boys collided head-on with a lorry that was traveling in the opposite direction. The situation appeared desperate from the start.

The investigations into the accident and the death of the 27-year-old

CREDIT: FLYDRONE

Passers-by, seeing the severity of the accident, immediately asked the police to intervene. The Carabinieri, police officers, firefighters and also rescuers arrived on site. In order to carry out the necessary investigations, they had to close the road to traffic for several hours.

Subsequently, doctors took care of the 27-year-old girl, of Polish origins. They tried to revive her for a long time, but in the end they had no choice but to give up. Unfortunately, due to the violent impact against the heavy vehicle, she lost her life practically instantly.

The 35-year-old boyfriend also appeared in very serious conditions. For this reason they took him to hospital, but from what the newspaper Il Messaggero writes, once here, routine tests revealed that he was driving with a blood alcohol level of 2.93. Consequently they ordered him to be arrested for a traffic crime, even though he is now under house arrest in his home.