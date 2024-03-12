loading…

The deputy commander of the Hamas al-Qassam Brigades military wing, Marwan Issa, was reportedly killed in an Israeli fighter jet missile attack in Gaza, Palestine. Photo/X via Al Arabiya

GAZA – Israeli media reported that the deputy military leader of Hamas, Marwan Issa, was killed in a missile attack by a Zionist fighter jet in Gaza, Palestine.

The Zionist military admitted that it was checking whether the second-in-command of the Hamas military was actually killed.

The report emerged on Monday, as prospects faded for talks to reach a ceasefire timed to coincide with the holy month of Ramadan.

If his death is confirmed, Marwan Issa would be the highest-ranking Hamas movement official killed by Israel in the five-month war that has devastated the enclave and killed tens of thousands of Palestinians.

Issa, known as the “Shadow Man” for his ability to remain invisible, was one of three top Hamas leaders who planned the October 7 attack on Israel that sparked the current major war. He is considered to be the figure who has directed Hamas’ military operations since then.

Israel’s Army Radio reported the Al-Nusseirat camp in central Gaza had been bombarded on Saturday evening after intelligence identified the location of Issa, the second-in-command of Hamas’ military wing; Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades.

The report stated that the fighter jet attack killed five people.

Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported that Israel was checking whether the fatalities included Issa.

Palestinian sources said Israel had struck where they thought Issa was hiding, but could not provide details about his fate.