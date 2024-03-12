loading…

Head of Hamas Politburo Ismail Haniyeh. Photo/PressTV

GAZA – In his speech welcoming Ramadan, Hamas Politburo Head Ismail Haniyeh emphasized that the movement would not accept an agreement that would not end the war in Gaza, or allow refugees to return to their homes.

Haniyeh has reiterated five principles for reaching a comprehensive agreement with Israel to end the current conflict in the besieged Gaza Strip.

“We do not want to reach an agreement that does not end the war in the Gaza Strip, or does not allow refugees to return to their homes, or does not guarantee the departure of the Zionist enemy from the Gaza Strip,” stressed Ismail Haniyeh in a speech delivered on the eve of Ramadan on Sunday (10/3 /2024).

Haniyeh said, “Israel bears responsibility for not reaching an agreement because it was unwilling to commit to the basic principles of the agreement.”

These principles include a total ceasefire; the complete withdrawal of Israeli troops from all of Gaza; complete and unconditional return of refugees; addressing humanitarian issues including humanitarian assistance, shelter and reconstruction; and reached a prisoner exchange agreement.

“Israel has so far avoided providing clear guarantees and commitments, especially in stopping the aggressive war in the Gaza Strip,” said Haniyeh.

He emphasized that the agreement must include three interrelated phases and also be supported by international guarantees to force Israel to comply with what has been agreed.

The Politburo chairman emphasized, “Hamas and its leadership are open to continuing negotiations and are open to any formula that achieves these principles and ends this aggression.”

Psychological Warfare

Haniyeh also warned, “The enemy is waging a psychological war against our people and there are efforts to spread discord and create chaos, but all this will fail.”

He noted, “The occupation also failed to displace our people and divide the Gaza Strip despite the many massacres and ethnic cleansing and genocide committed against our Palestinian people.”