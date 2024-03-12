Ariel Henry, Haiti’s interim prime minister since 2021, has resigned. This was announced by Guyanese President Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Monday during a summit in Jamaica. The summit brought together Caribbean countries and regional players such as the United States, Brazil and Canada to discuss the escalating violence in Haiti.

Henry has been under growing pressure to complete his term after he broke his previous promise to step down in February and announced he would not hold an election until 2025. Earlier, the United States called on him to appoint an interim government that could count on the support of the Haitians and lead the country until elections are held. In his own country, powerful gang leader Jimmy “Barbecue” Cherizier called on him to resign.

According to Cherizier, if Henry did not resign, civil war would follow. After the gang leader made those threats in late February, a wave of violence ensued, with attacks on police stations, prisons, the international airport, the presidential palace and several ministries. Henry himself was in Kenya at the time, where he concluded an agreement to create an international peacekeeping force to restore order in Haiti.

Absent for a long time

Due to an outbreak of gang violence, Henry was unable to return to Haiti and was forced to move to Puerto Rico. There he has been for the past few days, not reacting to the violence in his country. He also did not attend the summit in Jamaica convened by the Caribbean countries united in the CARICOM bloc.

According to Guyanese President Irfaan Ali, a “presidential transition council” has been created and an interim prime minister has been appointed. It is unknown who this interim prime minister is. The Jamaica summit also announced that the United States would provide an additional $100 million to the peacekeeping mission, which would be led by Kenya. Tens of millions of dollars in humanitarian aid were also promised.

Gang violence in Haiti has forced at least 15,000 people to flee their homes in the capital Port-au-Prince in recent weeks. There are shortages of medical personnel and medicines in hospitals, as well as shortages of food and fuel. Because of the violence, morgues are no longer collecting bodies: The Washington Post reported Saturday that Haitians are fleeing their homes because of the smell of corpses in the streets.

