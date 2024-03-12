Prime Minister Ariel Henry agreed to resign and hand over power to a transitional government in Haiti, dominated by criminal gang violence, as he announced early Tuesday in a video posted on the government’s social networks.

“For more than a week, our country has been experiencing an increase in acts of violence against the population,” Henry lamented in his recorded message. “The government I lead cannot remain indifferent to this situation. As I always said, no sacrifice is too great for our country,” he added.

His government “accepts the establishment of a transitional presidential council,” whose members will be chosen from various sectors of national life, he explained. The news had been announced by Irfaan Ali, president of Guyana and temporary leader of the Caribbean Community (Caricom).

Political instability in Haiti since the dictatorship of Jean-Claude Duvalier

In 1986, Jean-Claude Duvalier, known as “Baby Doc” and president-for-life of Haiti since 1971 after succeeding his father François Duvalier (“Papa Doc”), was ousted due to a popular uprising and military intervention. He subsequently went into exile in France and did not return to Haiti until 25 years later.

Jean-Bertrand Aristide, a Salesian priest, was elected president in 1990, but his term was interrupted in 1991 by a coup d’état, forcing him into exile. In 1994, thanks to a US military intervention, Aristide was reinstated and completed his term until 1996, succeeded by René Préval.

Jean-Claude Duvalier and his father to his father François Duvalier. Photo: AFP

Aristide was re-elected in 2000, but in 2004 he left office and went into exile again in the face of an armed revolt and international pressure, leaving the country under UN administration for two years. In 2006, Préval was re-elected, distinguishing himself as the only Haitian leader to complete two constitutional terms.

After the presidency of Michel Martelly (2011-2016), which ended without a direct successor due to the cancellation of the presidential elections, a prolonged electoral crisis was triggered. Finally, Jovenel Moise was elected president in November 2016. His presidency was marked by increased violence by armed gangs and he governed by decree after the end of the parliamentary mandate in January 2020, until his assassination in July 2021. Ariel Henry, appointed shortly before Moise’s assassination, took over as prime minister on an interim basis.

Jean-Bertrand Aristide was elected president in 1990. Photo: AFP

The political situation in Haiti further stagnated when elections scheduled for late 2021 were postponed indefinitely, keeping Henry in power beyond the scheduled end of Moise’s term. Despite a political agreement that stipulated his departure, Henry remained in his position until early 2024.

Amid growing tension, on February 28, 2024, Henry agreed to “share power” with the opposition, promising elections within a year, the first since 2016. The situation worsened when Jimmy “Barbecue” Chérizier, leader of a gang, threatened to start a civil war if Henry did not resign. This context coincided with an agreement between Kenya and Haiti to combat gangs through a UN-backed Kenyan police force.

Jovenel Moise was assassinated in July 2021. His presidency was marked by increased violence by armed gangs. Photo: AFP

On March 11, Henry agreed to resign and facilitate the transition to an interim government, following an urgent meeting of the Caribbean Community in Jamaica. The United States offered asylum to Henry, stranded in Puerto Rico, in case his safety was at risk.

Haiti has been in a crisis for decades. Photo: AFP