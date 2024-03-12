Elon Musk revolutionizes the world of AI: Grok becomes open source, here’s what changes

The open war between Elon Musk and Sam Altman continues, and this time the enigmatic CEO of Tesla is back in the news with a move that shakes the foundations of the world of AI. Through his social channels, Musk announced that his giant, xAI, will make the Grok chatbot open-source. What does it mean? That soon everyone will have free access to one of the most advanced artificial intelligence technologies on the market.

Grok, xAI’s flagship, was previously available only to subscribers of X, Musk’s social platform. But now that the entrepreneur has decided to make Grok accessible to everyone, anyone will be able to experience the capabilities of the software for free: a move that for the first time opens the doors to AI without any financial barrier. However, the decision to make it accessible follows the choice already made by Meta and Mistral, who made the source code of their chatbots public.

In addition to being a corporate strategy, Musk’s coup is also a clear declaration of war against the AI ​​giants, in particular Sam Altam with whom the Tesla CEO has been at loggerheads for some time. As open-source AI modeling has become a focus for him in recent months, the billionaire filed a lawsuit against OpenAI, the company he co-founded and split from in 2018. The accusation is that OpenAI has renounced its promise to create an open-source model, favoring profits and not the sharing of knowledge. “OpenAI is a lie,” wrote entrepreneur Musk on his X.

Similarly, Musk also harshly criticized Google for its Gemini product after a series of inaccurate and misleading images went viral, highlighting concerns about the accuracy and liability of generative AI.

Musk’s move could spark an epochal revolution in AI with Grok serving as the catalyst for a wave of collaborative innovation. However, legitimate questions arise regarding how this decision may affect xAI’s business model and the handling of sensitive data that Grok may manipulate. Furthermore, the return of Sam Altman to the OpenAI board adds another piece to this already complex situation, his reconciliation with the company raises crucial questions about the future of OpenAI and the path that the AI ​​industry will take, facing competition Musk’s aggressive approach. The game has just begun and the fate of AI is still to be written.