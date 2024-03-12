Ok from the EU to state aid for SMEs

In the economic uncertainty resulting from the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, the EU gives the green light to the Italian scheme to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-cap companies, with a budget of 750 million euros.

The Italian plan was approved within the Temporary Reference Framework for State Aid in Crisis Situations, which aims to support key sectors for the green transition and the reduction of fuel dependence. This framework was initially adopted in March 2023 and subsequently amended in November of the same year.

While recognizing that Italy has obtained substantial support, it should also be noted that Germany received an even larger aid scheme than our country last August 10, amounting to 6.5 billion euros. The significant gap between the aid granted to Italy and that intended for Germany could raise questions about the fair distribution of aid among European Union member states. However, it should be considered that Germany represents the main European economy and enjoys solid support for its companies and this may have influenced the decisions of the European Commission in assigning proportionate support to the two countries.

Italian aid will take the form of state guarantees, with the aim of guaranteeing SMEs access to the financing necessary to face economic difficulties. However, there are established limits that must be respected to avoid market distortions: up to 280,000 euros for agricultural companies, up to 335,000 euros for those in the fishing and aquaculture sectors, and up to 2 million euros for companies in other sectors.

Although aid represents a temporary solution, it is important that Italy and other member states work on long-term solutions to strengthen the economy and reduce dependency on state aid. This could include strategic investments in key sectors such as research and development, education and vocational training, as well as technological innovation to promote sustainable economic growth.