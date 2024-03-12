Green homes: ok EU Parliament new energy efficiency rules

The European Parliament gives the definitive green light to the revision of the so-called “green” directive, i.e. the new rules to reduce energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions in the building sector.

The aim of the revision of the directive on energy performance in buildings – explains the European Parliament – is to progressively reduce greenhouse gas emissions and energy consumption in the building sector by 2030 and achieve climate neutrality by 2050.

The objectives also include the renovation of more of the worst performing buildings and better dissemination of information on energy performance. According to the new legislation, all new buildings will have to be zero-emission from 2030. Furthermore, new buildings occupied or owned by public authorities will have to be zero-emission from 2028. Member States will be able to take into account, when calculating emissions, the potential global warming impact of a building’s life cycle, including the production and disposal of the construction products used to make it.

For residential buildings, member countries will have to take measures to ensure a reduction in average primary energy used by at least 16% by 2030 and by at least 20-22% by 2035. Under the new directive, member states they will also have to renovate 16% of the worst performing non-residential buildings by 2030 and 26% by 2033, introducing minimum energy performance requirements. If technically and economically feasible, member countries will have to ensure the progressive installation of solar systems in public and non-residential buildings, depending on their size, and in all new residential buildings by 2030.

Member States will have to explain how they intend to put in place binding measures to decarbonise heating systems by phasing out fossil fuels in heating and cooling by 2040. From 2025, subsidies for stand-alone fossil fuel boilers will be banned .

Financial incentives will still be possible for heating systems that use a significant amount of renewable energy, such as those that combine a boiler with a solar thermal system or a heat pump. The new legislation does not apply to agricultural buildings and historic buildings, and member countries can decide to also exclude buildings protected for their particular architectural or historical value, temporary buildings, churches and places of worship.

Fdi, FI and Lega vote against the directive

The Italian parties of the government majority voted against the directive approved today in the plenary of the European Chamber. Forza Italia, Fdi and Lega have in fact unanimously voted “no” to the directive despite the fact that a softer version has arrived in the Chamber, following the agreement between the community institutions. The EPP was split in the vote in the Chamber but more than half followed the positive indications received from the EP Industry Commission. Renew was also divided in the Chamber, with a minority sided against the text. Among the Italian delegations in favor of the directive, the Pd, M5S, Avs and Iv voted.

Confconstruction: “Improved directive, but still unrealistic”

“The European directive on the energy efficiency of buildings, better known as the ‘green houses’ directive, has finally been approved. For two years, Confconstruction fought – successfully, at the end of the process – to eliminate the most dangerous parts for the savings of Italians: those, in particular, which required significant and expensive interventions on millions of properties within almost immediate deadlines. It remains a text with final objectives that are very difficult to achieve (zero emissions in 2050), which the new European legislature would do well to rethink”. This is what Giorgio Spaziani Testa, president of Confedilizia, states in a note. “After that, they will have a fundamental role the Governments, called to legislate in the various countries. The Italian one has to deal with a very different reality from that of the rest of the EU. The specificities of our real estate assets are known, as are those of those who own them (small owners, often in condominiums). It is necessary to think about a balanced distribution of interventions over time and adequate economic and fiscal support measures. All this, without forgetting that our territory has a priority that in Brussels does not warm hearts as much as green: that of the seismic improvement of buildings”.