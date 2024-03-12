Paolo Taviani’s name is inextricably linked to that of his brother Vittorio: together, as directors and screenwriters, the two made some unforgettable films, often challenging and never banal. Their bond is so strong that when asked Marcello Mastroianni what it was like to be directed by two directors instead of just one, the actor ironically replied: “Why, were there two?”

Paolo Taviani with his brother Vittorio.

Younger than Vittorio (born in 1929 and died in 2018) Paolo Taviani moved to Rome around the mid-1950s with the aim of working in cinema. Together with his brother and Valentino Orsini he shot the first documentary dedicated to his hometown, San Miniato in July ’44, made with the collaboration of Cesare Zavattini on the screenplay. From the partnership with their compatriot Orsini, the two brothers co-directed the first two feature films of their career, A Man to Burn (1962) and The Outlaws of Marriage (1963). After I sovversivi (1967), almost prophetic in anticipating the events of ’68 and the first work directed and written independently, the Taviani brothers achieved great success thanks to Sotto ilsigno dello scorpione (1969) in which Gian Maria Volontè played the protagonist .

