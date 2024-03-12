The search for the cheapest country to live in has become a primary issue for many, especially in a global context marked by economic uncertainty. South America, with its rich cultural and natural diversity, is emerging as a key destination for those seeking to reduce their expenses without sacrificing quality of life. In this scenario, Numbeo’s annual analysis of the cost of living is presented as an invaluable tool.

According to the latest data from Numbeo, a South American country is crowned the most economical to settle in in 2024, a position it achieves by surpassing nations traditionally considered affordable, such as Peru and Brazil. This study, which compares the cost of a variety of goods and services, including housing rentals, places the nation in an advantageous position for those who want to optimize their personal finances in Latin America.

What is the cheapest country to live in South America in 2024?

Paraguay emerges this year as the most attractive option for those who want to live in South America, according to research carried out by Numbeo. With a cost of living index of 27.59, this country offers a significant economic alternative, compared to the New York standard, established at 100 by this study. Accessibility in terms of rent, with an index of 10.53, along with a moderate cost of groceries and services, reflects an opportunity for those who want to minimize expenses, without moving too far from urban amenities.

In addition to the low cost of living, Paraguay has a local purchasing power index of 28.07. It stands out as an option to reside and also for those interested in entrepreneurship or investing in the local economy.

What are the other 2 cheap countries to move to?

Argentina and Bolivia are positioned immediately after Paraguay in the ranking of the most accessible destinations to live in South America. The Argentine nation, with a cost of living index of 27.80 and a rental index of 6.78, offers an intriguing mix of cosmopolitan culture and natural landscapes at a relatively low cost. The local purchasing power index in Argentina, at 35.79, suggests that, despite general affordability, residents enjoy a reasonably comfortable standard of living.

Bolivia, for its part, has a cost of living index of 28.27 and a rental index of 7.41, positioning itself as another viable option for those looking to save money. With a purchasing power index of 32.32, the Bolivian country is affordable in terms of startup costs, but also allows its residents to enjoy a satisfying life with what they earn locally.

Top 5 cheapest countries to live in 2024

These countries offer a unique combination of low cost of living with cultural richness and natural diversity, presenting themselves as ideal options for those who want to explore South America without compromising their finances. However, choosing a country to live goes beyond costs. Factors such as political stability, health services, educational quality and job opportunities are equally important and should be carefully considered before making a decision.

Paraguay27,59Argentina27,80Bolivia28,27Colombia30,62Perú30,91