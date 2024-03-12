loading…

Children get sweets and food during the Gargee’an celebration in Saudi Arabia. Photo/X/@BaytAlFann

RIYADH – Saudi Arabia has a variety of unique traditions that can be found during the month of Ramadan. Interestingly, these traditions have a long history and are still preserved today.

Muslims all over the world have entered the month of Ramadan. At this moment, Muslims will undergo mandatory fasting for a whole month.

Like other countries whose citizens observe Ramadan fasting, Saudi Arabia has various unique traditions during this month. One of them is named Gargee’an.

So, what exactly is Gargee’an? Check out the following review to know more about it.

Saudi Arabia’s Gargee’an Tradition in the Month of Ramadan

Gargee’an is a celebration tradition commonly carried out by Saudi Arabian citizens. Quoting Arab News, Tuesday (12/3/2024), this celebration involves children who will wear traditional clothing and visit from house to house to receive candy or nuts.

During a year in the Islamic calendar, Gargee’an is celebrated twice. The respective dates are the 15th of Sha’ban and the 15th of Ramadhan.

In this tradition, children wear typical traditional clothes. Boys can wear thobes and ghutra, while girls can wear jalabiya.

After wearing traditional clothes, they will play around while singing from house to house and exchange sweets or nuts. To maintain safety, roads are sometimes closed when the celebrations begin.

Furthermore, the traditional Gargee’an celebration continues to be preserved to remind local people of their cultural past. Not only celebrating the joy of Ramadan, this tradition also unites the environment and children.

Giving the name Gargee’an basically refers to giving gifts or goods. However, as it was implemented, people used the name to refer to the day itself.

Interestingly, the Gargee’an celebration actually doesn’t only take place in Saudi Arabia. Generally, this tradition is also held in the Gulf countries or the eastern part of the Arabian Peninsula such as Kuwait, Bahrain, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates.

Such is the commentary on the tradition of the Gargee-an celebration that Saudi Arabians usually do in the month of Ramadan.

