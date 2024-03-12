Despite the symbolic start of Ramadan, Israel and Hamas have still not reached an agreement on a ceasefire. This is bad news for Gazans, says correspondent Lucia Admiraal. Israel is allowing almost no humanitarian aid while more and more Gazans suffer from severe hunger.

