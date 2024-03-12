The Chilean president, Gabriel Boric, spoke about his first two years of administration. During an exclusive interview with ADN, the president emphasized the firm actions that his Government is taking against one of the most notorious criminal groups in Latin America: the ‘Aragua Train’.

Boric bluntly promised an unprecedented persecution against this criminal organization, underlining his administration’s commitment to the peace and security of Chilean citizens.

This announcement comes at a critical moment, in which violence has become especially visible through acts that have shocked the country, including the kidnapping and murder of former Venezuelan military officer Ronald Ojeda.

The relationship between the transnational gang and said kidnapping was confirmed by the Prosecutor’s Office.

The head of state shared his management perspectives on current challenges in security issues, especially those that involve the most vulnerable in society. “We are going to be relentless,” he pronounced.

Condemnation against hitmen

The president highlighted the success in the rapid response of the security forces. “It is brutal because of the way it is executed and because it shows that there are organized crime groups that have operational networks that end up permeating different sectors,” Boric said in the interview.

Likewise, he referred to the police officers to congratulate them for their work. “A week later, the PDI and Carabineros established what had happened, there are detainees and the link to a criminal organization like the ‘Aragua Train’ was established, which is being hit on different fronts,” he added.

“We are not going to give up and we are going to be relentless. All those who are part of the ‘Aragua Train’ in Chile know that we are going to pursue you through sky, sea and land. And we are going to find them, we are going to put them in prison and we are going to dismantle their organization,” the president concluded.

Figures

Perception. According to the National Urban Citizen Security Survey, more than 90% of Chileans consider that they live in insecurity. Government Battle. According to the official website, more than 2,500 gangs have been dismantled in 2023 alone.