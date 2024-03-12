The president of Chile, Gabriel Boric, spoke about his first two years of administration this Monday, March 11. During an exclusive interview with ADN, the Chilean president emphasized the firm actions that his Government is taking against one of the most notorious criminal groups in Latin America: the Aragua Train. Boric, with an unwavering stance, promised an unprecedented persecution against this organization, underscoring the commitment of his administration to the peace and security of Chilean citizens. This announcement comes at a critical moment, in which violence has become especially visible through acts that have shocked the country, including the kidnapping and murder of former Venezuelan military officer Ronald Ojeda. President Boric, with a mix of determination and regret, shared his thoughts on current security challenges, especially those involving the most vulnerable in society. “We are going to be ruthless,” he pronounced.

Ronald Ojeda’s body was found on March 1 in Chile. Photo: T13

What did Boric say about the members of the Aragua Train in Chile?

The fight against organized crime occupies a central place in President Gabriel Boric’s security agenda. His administration has marked a milestone by identifying and directly confronting the Tren de Aragua, a criminal organization that has extended its networks of violence and crime beyond Venezuelan borders. The president highlighted the success of the rapid response of the security forces who managed to arrest several suspects linked to this group. The effectiveness of the Investigative Police (PDI) and Carabineros in clarifying the facts demonstrates the Government’s proactive approach in dismantling the operations of this dangerous cartel on Chilean soil.

“It is brutal because of the way it is executed and because it shows that there are organized crime groups that have operational networks that end up permeating different sectors,” he said in the interview. Likewise, he referred to the police officers to congratulate them for their work. “A week later, the PDI and Carabineros established what had happened, there are detainees and the link to a criminal organization like the Aragua Train was established, which is being hit on different fronts,” he added.

“We are going to give in and we are going to be relentless. All those who are part of the Aragua Train in Chile know that we are going to pursue you through sky, sea and land. And we are going to find them, we are going to put them in prison and we are going to dismantle their organization,” Boric concluded.

What did Boric say about the death of Ronald Ojeda?

The case of Ronald Ojeda, a former Venezuelan military officer found dead after a kidnapping, has been particularly shocking. Boric called the murder a “brutal” act and a clear manifestation of the presence and scope of organized crime in Chile. From the beginning of the case, the president assured that he was in close contact with the Minister of the Interior, Carolina Tohá, supervising the investigation and providing government support for a quick resolution.

The promise to pursue these criminals “by sky, sea and land” is more than a message to the Aragua Train, it is a clear signal to all organized crime actors that Chile will not tolerate impunity.