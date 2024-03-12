Caryl Menghetti asks her brothers-in-law to take care of her daughter: the letter from the 45-year-old from Martinengo

Caryl Menghetti, the woman who killed her husband Diego Rota in their marital home in Martinengo, in the Bergamo area, on January 25, has written a letter to the man’s family. In particular to her brothers-in-law, who she asks them to take care of her little girl. The words of the 45-year-old were reported by Il Corriere della Sera.

A dramatic event occurred last January 25th in Martinengo, in the Bergamo area. Caryl Menghetti, a 45-year-old woman with serious psychiatric problems, killed her husband Diego Rota inside their home. The woman’s uncontrollable fury struck the man with over 20 stab wounds.

In the days and weeks that followed, details emerged of what was in all respects a huge tragedy. The 45-year-old had started having problems immediately after the pregnancy, at the end of which her baby was born, who was present in her house the night the drama occurred.

That little girl, who is now 5 years old, has currently been entrusted to her maternal grandparents, but apparently the process has already started that will lead to her being entrusted to her aunt Vanessa, Diego Rota’s sister, who already currently has the opportunity to see her during the week and every other weekend.

Precisely to Vanessa, Diego’s other brother and his wife, Caryl wrote a letter from the Turin rems where she is currently located, essentially asking them to take care of her baby. An extract of this letter was reported by Il Corriere della Sera.

Dear Vanessa, Angelo, Evi and all the family, this big thing happened. Even I can’t, I can’t give an explanation. One day, if you want to see me, we can talk about it in front of the others. (…) If you at least still love her, know that I will never stop you from seeing her. I have always trusted you and I still love you even if I understand the hatred towards me. The granddaughter is also yours and you know I even prefer her to be with you. If I were to pass away too, I would like to remain under your protection. If you want it, I will ask how to do it.

Updates on this dramatic story will follow.