Montalto, March 12, 2024 – Yesterday morning at the Martelli Municipal Stadium, sport won! Many young students who, despite the weather conditions, took part in “Miguel’s Thousand”: a student race in memory of Desaparecidos, the Argentine marathon runner and poet Miguel Sánchez. In the event, held on the track of the Municipal Stadium Martelli, many young people ran the 100 and 1000 meters in the preliminary race, in which the 1st grade students of the IC Montalto di Castro Junior High School and from the IIS headquarters Alessandro Farnese – Montalto di Castro, students took part IC Ettore Sacconi and IIS Vincenzo Cardarelli from Tarquinia and the private school Santa Maria del Paradiso from Viterbo.

Goal: to be able to enter the ranking that will be compiled from all the preliminary races that will take place throughout Italy, from the first 24 times, which will allow access to the Stadio dei Marmi Pietro Mennea on March 21 to compete in the final of the Race of Miguel.

“It is a wonderful emotion,” comments sports delegate Emanuele Miralli, “to see so many young people participating in these events, where sport is not only the protagonist, but also a means of transmitting important values ​​such as participation, commitment, goal setting, discovery and information exchange”. . The work – continues Miralli – that the administration carries out in collaboration with Polisportiva Montalto and Corsa di Miguel, whom I thank for their constant commitment over the years, which is to promote sport not only as a physical activity, but above all as a practice , which affects many areas, especially personal, social and cultural. “Sport and the world of sports associations,” concludes Miralli, “is a reality that needs to be disseminated, because to be part of it means to give our children the opportunity to grow up in a context where they learn about themselves, interacting with others and facing their fears.”

This morning’s race is part of a series of meetings that began last November with the conference “Dika 33. The Importance of Sports in the Constitution”, an important moment of reflection on the addition of a new paragraph to Art. 33, which constitutionally recognizes the value of sporting activity in all its forms for education, social and psychophysical well-being. This was followed by a meeting with schools at the Lea Padovani Theater on February 5th on the theme “Sport for everyone, for everyone, with everyone”: a journey through many examples of inclusion in which sport has shown society the path to follow.

