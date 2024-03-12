Fiumicino, March 12, 2024 – The Municipality of Fiumicino announces that Terna Rete Italia SpA, as owner/manager, has requested the opening of a cable to replace the power line in the section from Via Lago di Traiano to Via Coccia. Di Morto, via Portuense, shipping canal, via del Faro, the order of the head of the DTP no. 8 of 02/14/2024, necessary for the implementation of the above works, will be extended until 03/19/2024:

closure to transit of the right lane in the direction of Via Portuense in the section of Via Lago di Traiano between the entrance from the C5 corridor in Via Portuense; speed limit 30 km/h; Parking/stopping is prohibited in the removal zone in the area affected by the work.

