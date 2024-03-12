Fiumicino, March 12, 2024 – “The Privatization Heist”, Sebastiano Montali, book presented this evening in the council chamber, straight from the author’s voice. The career of the Italian politician, well described in the book, was a brilliant rise, starting as a party leader, up to important positions such as the position of Under-Secretary of State in the Ministry of Public Actions in the government of De Mita, in the Government of Andreotti VI and in the government of Andreotti VII. Montali, during the debate, introduced and addressed the topic of state ownership and the most important companies for the national economy of those years, tracing his political and institutional commitment to PSI and his struggle against the sale of state stakes.

The event, included in the Literary Meetings program organized by the Culture Department, was moderated by journalist Franco Bechis, director of the online newspaper Open, in the presence of Mayor Mario Baccini, City Council President Roberto Severini and Cultural Councilor Federica Poggio.

“I was a child during the privatization period and do not remember the process that changed the Italian economy in those years. That’s why I found Montali’s book very interesting, which gave me a clear understanding of the political strategies adopted during that period.” the adviser emphasized.

“I am especially pleased to be here today because I see many individuals with whom I shared a very intense and significant political journey, when in politics we fought as allies, a reality that has very little in common with today’s reality. I remember a phrase uttered by Ciriaco De Mita when he was discussing great battles at congresses: “The times of politics are different from the times of thought.” A socialist way of life that remained in the hearts of many people who subsequently showed themselves in the social, political and cultural life of our country. – Mayor Mario Baccini emphasized during his greeting to the guests present in the hall – By opening the council chamber to publications, books and works of different genres, the municipal administration has brought to our city a virtuous “cultural habit”, dynamic and always available to create interesting debates. A city that identifies itself with an inclusive and diverse dialectic.” In conclusion, the Mayor thanked the Hon. for attending the event. Lorenzo Cesa, the Venerable Giuseppe Gargani, the Venerable Enzo Maraio, the Venerable Enzo Palumbo and the Venerable Giorgio Simeoni.

