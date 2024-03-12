Fiumicino, March 12, 2024 – “Citizens must feel safe: in this spirit, today we carried out an inspection at the intersection of Via Donato Briszese on the island of Sacra, dangerous due to the lack of street lighting, but not only.” Fratelli d’Italia city councilors Giorgia Paoletti and Patrizia Fata spoke in a press release.

“In fact, residents have long complained about the lack of street lights,” Paoletti and Fata explain, “and road signs, and have also reported numerous thefts in the area, to the point that they are about to start collecting signatures to raise the issue. On site we were able to see that the intersection needed to be made safe and we will be referring the critical issue to the Public Works Commission. The aim is not to stop there, but to try to give concrete answers to citizens: for this reason we will carry out further checks in the area, in particular in those places where citizens are asking for support to intervene where it’s possible.”

Photos via 2

Ruetir is in GOOGLE NEWS. To stay up to date with our news, click on this link and select the star in the upper right corner to go to the source.