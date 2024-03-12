Fiumicino, March 12, 2024 – “I express my solidarity and that of the municipal administration to the driver of the local public transport line, who was attacked by hooligans early this morning at the bus stop in Via Foce Micina.” This was announced by Councilor for Construction and Transport Angelo Caroccia.

“Both carabinieri quickly arrived on the scene with two patrols,” explains Caroccia, “who are now hunting down the criminals, and my employees, who provide maximum support to the drivers on duty. I would like to make it clear once again that the municipal administration and, obviously, together with the police, will always be on the side of our workers and strongly and categorically condemn such actions. We intend to strengthen checks on board vehicles with transport personnel for greater presence and security,” concludes Councilor Caroccia.

