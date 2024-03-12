loading…

Humanitarian aid for Gaza, is loaded on a platform next to the Spanish NGO Open Arms rescue ship in the port of Larnaca, Cyprus, March 12, 2024. Photo/REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

GAZA JALUR – The first ship carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza has begun its journey under the Cyprus Maritime Corridor Initiative.

Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides explained this on Tuesday (12/3/2024).

“Amalthia’s journey is one of hope and humanity, and it has only just begun. The first ship in the context of the Cyprus Maritime Corridor Initiative to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza has sailed. This is a lifesaver for civilians,” said the Cypriot President in X.

Earlier in the day, the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) reported the aid ship Open Arms had left the port of Larnaca carrying 200 tonnes of humanitarian aid as part of the Cyprus-led Amalthea Initiative.

The ship is expected to reach its destination in two days, according to the news agency.

Last week, the European Commission, Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Cyprus, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the United States announced the activation of a maritime corridor for the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

The Israeli government welcomed the Cyprus initiative and pledged to help facilitate the transfer of aid to the region.

In November 2023, Christodoulides revealed details of his plan to build a sea corridor for the delivery of humanitarian aid directly to the Gaza Strip.

The president suggested that the operational headquarters be located in the city of Larnaca, Cyprus, which is home to a major Mediterranean port that has the capacity to store around 100,000 tons of aid for Gaza.