Rome, March 12, 2024 – Two more children died from malnutrition in the Gaza Strip on the first day of Ramadan. While Muslims around the world began fasting at dawn, according to Islamic commandment, in the enclave, which had been gripped by famine for months, many Palestinians were awakened by bombing. And the prospects do not seem bright, while the stalemate in negotiations between Hamas and Israel continues and instructions continue to come from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the desire not to stop hostilities.

Faint hope has emerged among residents of the strip in recent days after the announcement of the creation of a maritime humanitarian corridor between Cyprus and the Gaza Strip, through which daily supplies could arrive in the enclave. But the Open Arms ship, which was due to sail last night with 200 tonnes of humanitarian aid on board from US charity World Central Kitchen, has delayed its departure. Nicosia government spokesman Konstantinos Letimbiotis spoke of “technical difficulties”, stressing that in any case the ship will not set sail until this evening.

In any case, to get to Gaza, it will take two or three days of sailing, where the situation is more than dramatic. According to plans, the ship should moor at an unknown location. After unloading on the ground, the humanitarian aid will be loaded onto trucks and transported to the north, where the situation is considered particularly dramatic.

According to the United Nations and various humanitarian non-governmental organizations, there is currently only a fraction of the supplies needed for the 2.4 million Gazans who have been living under complete siege by Israel since the October 7 Hamas massacre.

To circumvent the blockade, a number of countries, including the United States, have begun dropping aid from the sky, but this is an ineffective practice, according to the UN. In fact, some of the bags break when they hit the ground, leaving Palestinians with the only option to try to reclaim the food that ended up on the ground.

As for the negotiations, there is no better news. For weeks, grueling efforts continued between American, Egyptian and Qatari mediators to reach an agreement that would lead to a truce and a prisoner exchange. But the goal of reaching an agreement before the start of Ramadan has failed: the parties continue to blame each other, Israel continues to request a list of hostages still alive, and Hamas wants a complete withdrawal of soldiers from the Gaza Strip. . Diplomatic sources believe that a new acceleration of negotiations is possible in the next 10 days.

Meanwhile, international leaders are issuing a series of bitter Ramadan declarations. “This year comes at a time of great pain,” said President Joe Biden, always under pressure to support Tel Aviv. “As Muslims gather around the world to break their fast in the coming days and weeks, the suffering of the Palestinian people will be foremost in the minds of many. It will be for me too.”

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman called on the international community to take “its responsibility and put an end to these brutal crimes” in the Gaza Strip in a message. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed “solidarity and support to all those suffering from the horrors of Gaza.” In these difficult times, the spirit of Ramadan is a beacon of hope, a reminder of our common humanity.”

Meanwhile, people continue to die in the enclave. The Hamas-controlled Health Ministry reported 67 deaths in the past 24 hours. The Israeli army confirmed it had killed 15 Palestinian militants “in close combat and airstrikes”, adding that several suspected Hamas militants had been arrested in the south.

