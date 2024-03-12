Latina, March 12, 2024 – Night fire in Latina: the carabinieri of an employee of the radiomobile department of the NOR intervened in a street near the center where two cars were on fire. The vehicles belonged to a Class 64 citizen residing in Latina and the vehicle belonged to a Class 42 citizen also residing in Latina. The blaze, extinguished by the Latina Fire Department, caused extensive damage to the 60-year-old man’s vehicle, with the entire front of the vehicle engulfed in flames and the passenger side of a second vehicle damaged. The actual dynamics of the fire have not yet been clarified.

