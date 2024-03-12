Rome – The cycling solidarity event returns to raise awareness of the importance of preventing breast cancer through sport and a healthy lifestyle, Bicinrosa. The event was organized by the Breast Department of the Bio-Medico University Polyclinic Foundation.

The goal is to support research and promote healthy lifestyles. And on Sunday, April 7, on the occasion of World Health Day, the event will take place near the Nando Martellini Stadium in Rome. As stated in a press release from the Campus Bio Medico clinic, the route will take place along Via Antonina with departure and arrival in Martellini.

Event program

10.00 – meeting.

11.30 – departure

12.00 – arrival

This is the link to register and donate.

https://donaora.unicampus.it/bicinrosa/~mia-donazione

Here is the Bicinrosa information brochure.

https://img.tr.policlinicocampus.it/static/160515/assets/2/Depliant%20Bicinrosa_2024.pdf

Photo Edition 2022 – Campus Bio Medico