Rome – The cycling solidarity event returns to raise awareness of the importance of preventing breast cancer through sport and a healthy lifestyle, Bicinrosa. The event was organized by the Breast Department of the Bio-Medico University Polyclinic Foundation.
The goal is to support research and promote healthy lifestyles. And on Sunday, April 7, on the occasion of World Health Day, the event will take place near the Nando Martellini Stadium in Rome. As stated in a press release from the Campus Bio Medico clinic, the route will take place along Via Antonina with departure and arrival in Martellini.
Event program
10.00 – meeting.
11.30 – departure
12.00 – arrival
This is the link to register and donate.
https://donaora.unicampus.it/bicinrosa/~mia-donazione
Here is the Bicinrosa information brochure.
https://img.tr.policlinicocampus.it/static/160515/assets/2/Depliant%20Bicinrosa_2024.pdf
Photo Edition 2022 – Campus Bio Medico
