“It wasn’t my choice.” Chiara Ferragni breaks the silence on her breakup with Fedez and, responding to a comment on her Instagram profile, she suggests that the decision to ‘pause’ her marriage was not hers. The separation, therefore, would have occurred due to the rapper’s decision to leave home.

“Stupendous, but Faith is your added value,” writes a follower commenting on a photo of her posing during her trip to New York. “Unfortunately it’s not my choice”, was the response of the businesswoman, who had just returned to Milan after a trip to New York.

Fedez removes the profile photo with Chiara

A few days ago Fedez had replaced his Instagram profile photo: instead of the one with Chiara Ferragni and her children, Leone and Vittoria, he put a ‘single’ one on stage while singing with the microphone in his hand. It was the influencer herself who did it, anticipating it, shortly before the rapper moved out of the City Life house. Small clues that are reinterpreted by fans as possible signs of a worsening of the crisis. And Fedez’s story entitled ‘You wanted it’ with the final text: “To be is not to be understood” could only give this idea.

