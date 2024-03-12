Fiumicino, March 12, 2024 – “A significant step towards the restoration and improvement of road safety has been made thanks to the inspection carried out by the Public Works Commission at the intersection of Via Monte Solalolo and Via Val Lagarina, known as a critical point for the risk of accidents.” Roberto Feola, President of the Public Works Commission, speaks.

“The safety of our citizens is an absolute priority,” says Feola. The intersection of Via Monte Solarolo and Via Val Lagarina has long been a source of concern for residents and motorists due to its danger. The commission, in collaboration with Councilor Giovanna Onorati and the technical team, developed a series of proposals aimed at improving the safety of the intersection. These include an analysis of possible changes to the road system to accommodate increased vehicle traffic and poor visibility.

“We requested a special study of the road system,” continues Feola, “that could work in collaboration with local police to make the intersection safer for everyone. The aim is to also take advantage of the opportunities offered by future new developments in the area to permanently change the road system for the better.”

“Commissions,” concludes Roberto Feola, “play a decisive role in determining the direction of programmatic or emergency work. I would like to express my gratitude to the municipal technical desks for their availability and competence. Together we are working to make Fiumicino a safer place for all its residents.”

