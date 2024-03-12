Amarcord moment for Fedez who in a series of stories on Instagram recalls the beginnings of his career in music: from the album that marked his artistic turning point to his parents who also supported him by personally selling CDs and t-shirts. First the photo from the album ‘Penisola che non c’è’ with the writing ’13 years ago the beginning of everything’ and then the video of ‘Ti would like to say’, where Fedez highlights the phrase: “I would like to tell you that it goes Everything OK”.

The rapper who, after the marital crisis with his wife Chiara Ferragni, returned to live in Rozzano, in his childhood home, now returns to his origins also in music and says: “I am very attached to ‘Penisola che non c’è’ because it is It was the album that made me start my artistic career and among the best concerts of my life I believe there is the one I did when this album was released in Leoncavallo, a social center in Milan, where my mother and my dad sold CDs and T-shirts outside the club.”

“It was a really cool concert”, Fedez tells his fans and excitedly adds: “I’m getting old guys. Why? Because I feel… okay, nice though, but fuck nostalgia”. And still speaking of his first artistic period he recalls his passion for editing: “The first videos that came out were shot by my ex-girlfriend, Silvia, and edited by me. This album, therefore, not only gave me a dream but also he also taught me to cultivate another passion which is that of video editing.”