Fedez shared a series of stories about his experience with his first album “Penisola che non c’è”, released way back on March 12, 2011, underlining how important it was in starting his artistic career. On the same occasion you also recalled some female presence which, so to speak, “had” to remain in the past. Even more so now that a profound marital crisis is underway.

He fondly remembered one of the most significant concerts at the Leoncavallo, where his parents still managed the sale of his CDs and his t-shirts (think of those times!). The rapper also added with a touch of irony a comment about his old age, and says “I feel the weight of age, guys”.

Not just nostalgic memories of your musical career. Fedez mentioned collaborating with his former partner Silvia Brigatti during the early stages of her career. She explained that she had invested all of her savings into her debut album, but she didn’t have enough funds for the music videos. So, she bought a video camera and learned to use Final Cut 9 (a software) to edit videos, with Silvia’s help, before starting to do it on her own.

Silvia Brigatti, known as “Faty Tattoo”, is a renowned tattoo artist who turned 36 on March 10th, celebrating in a well-known Milanese restaurant. During the initial phase of your artistic career, you directed Fedez’s music videos for the album “Penisola che non c’è”. She signed herself with the name Faty in the production of these video clips.

He currently runs a tattoo studio in Milan, in via Privata Carlo Fornara. The studio is also frequented by well-known personalities such as J-Ax, Achille Lauro, Alessia Lanza and Plant de La Sad. Like Fedez, Silvia has a body covered in tattoos with a style that is reminiscent of that of the “Pop-hoolista” rapper. The common style also reflects a shared past made up of values ​​and adventures spent together in our youth.

Recently, in an interview with “Marieclaire”, Silvia Brigatti spoke about the change in the world of tattoos, highlighting the growth of a new generation of tattoo artists. According to her, a “softer and more delicate style is emerging, characterized by soft colors and dreamy motifs”.

Despite the end of their romantic relationship, the bond between Silvia Brigatti and Fedez has remained solid over time, so much so that she was invited to the wedding with Chiara Ferragni. On that occasion, she wrote them a congratulatory message, also published on Instagram, which hoped that their love could “last forever” and be a “source of mutual support”.