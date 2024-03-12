Victoria Secrets modelle curvy

Curvy models and inclusiveness, still remains a taboo for fashion

In the world of fashion, inclusiveness is a concept often ignored or even “exploited” for commercial purposes only. In the past, brands have filled their mouths with promises of representation for curvy models, only to see them vanish into thin air, with the industry continuing to fail to bring about real inclusive change.

Where have the curvy catwalk models gone? As reported by Pambianconews, in recent fashion weeks, from New York to London, Milan and Paris, it was found that of the 8,800 looks shown in 230 fashion shows, only 0.8% were worn by plus size models (sizes 46 and up) , 3.7% from medium sizes (42-46) and the remaining 95.5% included sizes from 36 to 40.

A report by Vogue Business shows that the figure is slightly down compared to last season, where 0.9% were plus size and 3.9% were medium sizes. Vogue points the finger at the increase in male creative directors, asserting that when there are women at the top, the percentage of plus-size supermodels increases.

The least inclusive city? Milan, where 99% of the looks were presented by models aged 36 to 40, up from 96% last season. Then there is London, followed by New York and Paris, which has the highest percentage of inclusiveness of curvy models.

Furthermore, according to Vogue, the top 10 of the most inclusive fashion shows of Milan fashion week featured Rave Review, Feben and Marco Rambaldi on the podium, followed by Etro, Msgm, Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini, Max Mara, Roberto Cavalli, Marni and Ferragamo.