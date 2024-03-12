Are you ready for an enchanting adventure, immersing yourself in Celtic culture without a trip to Ireland? Then you can’t miss St. Patrick’s Day at Birrificio Agricolo Podere 676, a hidden gem amidst the magnificent Roman countryside!

Imagine walking through green meadows as the spring sun caresses your face and you are enveloped in the magical atmosphere of a place that seems straight out of the pages of a Celtic fairy tale. This is what awaits you at Birrificio Agricolo Podere 676, an oasis of silence and serenity where time seems to stand still.

Located at Via Antonio Casetti 30 in Fiumicino, the brewery is the ideal haven for lovers of craft beer, good music and delicious food. As soon as you cross the threshold you will be greeted by a warm and welcoming atmosphere.

Speaking of food and drink, get ready to delight your palate with our extraordinary craft beers, crafted with love and passion by our master brewers. From light, crisp beers to full-bodied, strong beers, there’s something to suit every taste and craving.

But the real magic begins during lunch, when we delight you with our signature dish: potato sausages served with black beer. An explosion of flavors and aromas that will leave you speechless and make you want to try again and again.

What about music? At 3:00 pm, get ready to go on an emotional musical journey with the Connemara Band! This distinguished Roman musical group is renowned for its ability to reinterpret songs from the Celtic folk tradition, enriching them with jazz, blues and rock influences. They will create the ideal atmosphere for a joyful and carefree celebration of St. Patrick’s Day.

So, what are you waiting for? Gather your friends and family and join us at Birrificio Agricolo Podere 676 for a St. Patrick’s Day celebration that will live in your memory forever!

Don’t miss this extraordinary opportunity to celebrate and have fun. We look forward to meeting you for celebration, beer and music at Birrificio Agricolo Podere 676! See you on March 17th for an experience that will leave you breathless! Slainte!

Information and reservations: +39 3486917050 or visit www.podere676.com.