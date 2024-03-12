The EU Council unblocks the rider directive to regulate the work of “delivery boys” of digital platforms

The agreement on the rider directive has arrived from the EU Council which will significantly impact both the digital economy and the rights of delivery drivers, the workers of digital platforms. The green light comes after Greece and Estonia withdrew their objections, although the positions of France and Germany remain conflicting, with the latter even abstaining from the vote.

According to the Council, the directive is aimed at making the use of algorithms in human resources management transparent, ensuring that the process is supervised by qualified staff and that workers have the right to challenge automated decisions. Furthermore, it aims to clearly define the working status of employees of digital platforms, so as to guarantee them full working rights.

The agreed text seeks to harmonize compliance with various national legislations with the protection of digital platform workers in the European Union (to date 28 million).

The agreement’s main compromises revolve around a legal presumption that will make it easier to determine the correct employment status for employees of digital platforms. How does it work? Member States will establish this presumption, activating it when there are indications of control and direction, based on national law, collective agreements and EU case law. People involved in digital platforms, together with their representatives or national authorities, will thus be able to invoke this legal presumption to challenge any misclassifications. It will then be the responsibility of the platforms to demonstrate the absence of an employment relationship.

The agreement with Parliament ensures that workers are fully informed about the use of automated systems for monitoring and decisions regarding hiring, working conditions and wages. It absolutely prohibits the use of automated systems to process sensitive personal data, such as biometric data or emotional or psychological state, and ensures human control and review of automated decisions, with the right to explanations and revisions.

“It is positive that we have today definitively approved the directive on improving working conditions through digital platforms, after discussions that had lasted for two years.” This was declared in a note by the Minister of Labor and Social Policies, Marina Calderone, who is in Brussels today and tomorrow for the Epsco Council.

“In particular – he adds – the approved text leaves us the freedom at a national level to implement the principles of the directive in our system, maintaining protections for workers regardless of their status, without penalizing companies. A good point of balance and a shared European solution in response to the challenges of an evolving world”.