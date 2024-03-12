Singer-songwriter Eric Carmen, known for the hits ‘Hungry Eyes’ and ‘All By Myself’, has died at the age of 74. His wife announced it on the singer’s official website. The American star became famous with the Raspberries group and then established himself as a solo artist with hit songs including the song ‘Hungry Eyes’, featured in the 1987 film ‘Dirty Dancing’ with Jennifer Gray and Patrick Swayze. Other major solo hits include 1975’s ‘All By Myself’, featured in the iconic opening scene of ‘Bridget Jones’s Diary’ and later performed by Celine Dion. As a songwriter Carmen wrote ‘Almost Paradise’ from the ‘Footloose’ soundtrack, as well as ‘Never Gonna Fall In Love Again’ and ‘Make Me Lose Control’.

“It is with enormous sadness that we share the heartbreaking news of Eric Carmen’s passing,” his wife Amy’s statement read. “Our sweet, loving and talented Eric passed away in his sleep over the weekend. It brought him great joy to know that for decades his music touched so many people and will be his legacy forever.” The Ohio-born singer co-founded the Raspberries in the early 1970s with Jim Bonfanti and Wally Bryson, who were later joined by Dave Smalley.

They released their debut album ‘Raspberries’ in 1972, with songs which achieved chart success including ‘Go All The Way’. After four albums together, the band broke up in 1975 and Eric Carmen began a solo career, achieving success in the emerging soft rock movement.