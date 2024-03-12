Europe could face “catastrophic” consequences from climate change if it does not take urgent and forceful measures to adapt to the risks, a report from the European Environment Agency (EEA) has warned.

The European Union agency, in charge of providing reliable and independent information on the environment, warned that the areas of Southern Europe are the most exposed to the consequences of climate change.

The consequences include fires, water cuts and their consequent effects on agriculture, indicates the agency’s first report on the risks facing the continent.

Among these risks, the agency cites flooding, erosion and saline intrusion faced by Europe’s low-altitude coastal regions.

“Many of these risks have already reached critical levels and could become catastrophic if urgent and forceful measures are not taken,” the EEA said.

The agency warned that Northern Europe will not be spared from these negative impacts, as demonstrated by the floods in Germany and fires in Sweden in recent years.

“The extreme heat, drought, forest fires and floods that have been experienced in recent years will worsen in Europe, even in optimistic global warming scenarios, and will affect living conditions across the continent,” he insisted.

The report identifies 36 major climate risks for Europe, 21 of which require immediate action and eight of which are “particularly urgent”.

At the top of the list are risks linked to ecosystems, mainly coastal and marine.

The combination of heat waves, acidification and oxygen depletion of the seas, together with other factors of human origin such as pollution, eutrophication (excess nutrients that collapse the aquatic ecosystem) and fishing, threaten marine ecosystems, says the report.

“This can cause a substantial loss of biodiversity, including episodes of mass mortality, and the decline of ecosystem services,” the study warns.

According to the EEA, the priority must be for governments and the population to unanimously recognize the risks and agree to do more, faster.

AFP

France aims to reduce energy consumption by 50% by 2050

The French Minister of Economy and Finance, Bruno Le Maire, set the goal of reducing energy consumption by almost half by mid-century compared to 2021 to reduce emissions that cause climate change and that with economic growth.

In a speech dedicated to energy sobriety policies, Le Maire pointed out that it is about going from 1,600 terawatts to 900 by 2050 and insisted that “this fight is fundamental” because it will allow the increase in economic activity to be reconciled with action against to climate change.

He considered that it is an achievable goal, and to illustrate this he referred to the fact that in the recent energy crisis the French have reduced electricity and gas consumption by 12 percent.

After making a detailed review of the major aid devices for individuals, companies and administrations, he pointed out that all of them together represent more than 10 billion euros annually.

EFE

The agency, however, also recognized the “considerable progress” made by the EU and its 27 Member States in “knowledge of the climate risks they face and in their preparation to address them.” These events “are the new normal,” Yla-Mononen declared in a press conference prior to the report’s publication.

Experts debate solutions

Leaders, experts and officials pointed out that the numerous effects of extreme weather are visible and, therefore, there is greater awareness about climate change regardless of political ideologies.

“People see it and want to do something about it,” explained the mayor of Miami-Dade County, Daniella Levine Cava, in a panel at the Aspen Ideas: Climate forum, in which about 200 participants will discuss for three days in Miami Beach , Florida, public policies and initiatives to stop the planet’s climate crisis.

Levine Cava highlighted some of the practices implemented in this jurisdiction, including the appointment of the first heat officer in the United States, as well as the upcoming redesign of the emergency department, on the eve of the start of the hurricane season. .

The mayor was part of a round table together with her counterparts from Boise (Idaho), Lauren McLean, and Donna Deegan, also from Jacksonville, Florida, who agreed that at the local level, people understand the impacts of climate change on daily life.

Democrat Deegan pointed out that in Florida, where at the highest political level Republicans have gained ground, people have learned to navigate above ideological inclinations and on the basis of tangible effects, such as the flooding caused by the hurricane. Irma” in 2017, the worst in more than a century in that town on the North coast of the State.

“In general, regardless of age, demographics, race or ethnicity, I think people are becoming more and more aware of how the climate is affecting their lives” such as heat waves or cold waves. Floods “are tied to climate change,” said Jackie Omotalade, national director of Climate Investments at the organization Dream.org.

Omotalade was one of the speakers at the Future Leaders Climate Summit, which is part of the Aspen Ideas: Climate programming and in which more than a hundred young people debate actions in favor of the climate and pressure mechanisms so that their governments “really act.”

“I think that regardless of where someone is on their political spectrum, everyone just wants to be able to live a happy life, a life where they can breathe clean air and their homes don’t flood,” the expert stressed.

EFE

The dengue mosquito adapts to local temperatures

Scientists in the United States (US) found that the Aedes aegypti, known as the yellow fever and dengue mosquito, is capable of adapting to the temperatures in its “local environment” in the midst of climate change, and thus optimize its performance to the time to transmit diseases.

“The takeaway from our study is that if we want to fully understand transmission in a location and how this might change in the future, we need to study mosquitoes at a local level and not assume that the way temperature affects transmission in a location.” It can necessarily be extrapolated to all other sites,” entomologist Matthew Thomas stressed in statements.

Aedes aegypti is one of the most important invasive species globally, responsible for infecting more than 400 million people worldwide each year with viruses such as dengue, yellow fever, chikungunya and Zika.

The study, in which the University of Florida (UF) participated, examined the thermal adaptation of mosquitoes, a critical aspect that is often overlooked in models that evaluate the impact of climate change on diseases transmitted by these insects. .

According to the UF Invasive Species Scientific Research Institute (ISRI), many models do not consider the potential influence of thermal adaptation on mosquitoes and therefore their improved performance, that is, physical fitness or potential to transmit diseases. like dengue or Zika.

For Thomas, director of the ISRI, what the study suggests is that “mosquitoes can optimize their performance in the immediate local environment in the midst of climate changes.”

“This is potentially important because it suggests that if we want to make accurate predictions of the current or future risk of distribution of diseases like dengue or Zika, we might need to examine mosquito biology at a local level and not simply assume that we can take a model.” of transmission and extrapolate it in time and space,” he specified.

“How this local adaptation could lead to different transmission risk patterns is now the subject of a follow-up study that we are just completing,” he said.

Aedes aegypti, Thomas explained, is generally limited to the tropics and subtropics. The optimal temperature is probably between 25 and 30 degrees Celsius.

He explained that its potential to transmit diseases will be “severely” affected below 20 degrees Celsius or above approximately 35 degrees Celsius.

“On average, as the climate warms, we expect suitable conditions to move further north, potentially allowing mosquitoes to expand their distribution and also potentially increasing the number of months suitable for disease transmission,” he pointed.

However, conditions could also become too hot, leading to reductions in its distribution elsewhere.

On whether there are cities that are experiencing an increase in diseases transmitted by Aedes aegypti mosquitoes due to their increased comfort levels as a result of temperature changes attributed to climate change, Thomas said more studies are required.

However, he noted that the results of the current research, which was published in the journal Global Change Biology, “would suggest that populations can adapt to maximize their fitness in their local environments and we would expect this to influence the risk of transmission.”

From cities like Miami, which was severely affected by Zika, Thomas pointed out that this jurisdiction is very suitable for this species of mosquito and also to allow the transmission of that disease.

“It is currently not known whether mosquitoes have adapted to the specific conditions of Miami and how this adaptation has occurred, but our results suggest that this is likely and could determine the risk of local transmission,” he added.

EFE

Climate change has modified the places where the Aedes aegypti mosquito develops, which is why more regions suffer from the viruses it transmits. AP

CT

