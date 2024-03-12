ROME – It is an Emma who talks about herself through music and words without filters during the first episode of Radio2 Live Unplugged with Ema Stokholma and Gino Castaldo on Rai Radio2, already available on RaiPlay Sound and from today also on RaiPlay: “I just want to enjoy myself life, having fun, I’ve closed some important chapters and I’m trying to digest some things in this life: now I’ll take everything there is to take, without thinking too much about the consequences and judgements, I want to do what I want okay, what I like, there’s no time to get lost in useless paranoia”.

Between exciting and unprecedented acoustic performances, accompanied by the guitarist ‘Rufio’, who grew up together with the singer-songwriter in Aradeo, in Salento, she comments on her fragilities also in light of the many voices of her colleagues who in recent weeks have expressed their discomfort : â€œBefore being artists we are people and I have never hidden myself, even when things weren’t going well at all to make kids understand that sometimes things don’t go as we imagine. This shouldn’t make us lose sight of our path, he just didn’t turn the wheel right. Life is full of risks but also incredible adventures to live. The problem with the system is that now they all want to come first immediately: an education in failure is needed because it is needed to understand how to grow”.

Emma continues talking about her latest collaborations, from the featuring with Tony Effe to the one with Bresh, passing through the one with Fabri Fibra in the re-edition of the rapper’s iconic song â€œIn Italyâ€: â€œI have always been very open to currents in music . It’s nice when artists get together and do something cool, much better than fighting each other. I have never had prejudices, art is born to amaze, not to please, because otherwise nothing changes. The small real revolutions are born precisely from this… Then when things are real and spontaneous they are liked, beyond the rankings…

Regarding the female condition, she adds: â€œIn a chauvinistic world, and not only in the musical field, I believe in meritocracy. Women certainly struggle much more in all environments, but rankings are the least of the problems in Italy… It would be enough to raise the minimum wage for women, and then there is a lot of work still to be done on rights.

Finally, in closing, the “vinyl corner”, the space where each artist indicates a significant song to dedicate to himself, chooses “Get Up, Stand Up” by Bob Marley. â€œIt reminds me a lot of my youth, my adolescence when we would get in the car and go to the beach with friends. The first revolutionary movements began within us, the first political ideas, the first desire to say something and be part of something big”, he says at the end of the episode.