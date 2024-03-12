One in 3 people in Italy suffers from eating and nutrition disorders, in the world it is one in 5. These are not simply incorrect habits related to food, but psychiatric disorders with a high frequency of medical complications, which they can even lead to death. And which for this reason requires specific treatment and collaboration between different professional figures, who deal with the different aspects in an integrated way, underline the experts of the Italian Society of Human Nutrition (Sinu), in view of the National Lilac Bow Day, dedicated to eating disorders, which occurs on March 15th.

These disorders affect more and more young people: in seven out of ten cases, teenagers suffer from them. “It is essential – Sinu points out – to transfer correct information to the network of relationships of these young people (families, friends, teachers, gym instructors) for the timely identification of these disorders. For example, particular attention to physical appearance or nutrition can hide a situation of psychological distress and represent an alarm bell.”

A category at risk of developing eating disorders are sportspeople and athletes at all levels of competition. In fact, “particular attention to body image and shape, having to stay in a specific weight category, having to wear uniforms or costumes, as well as the pressure deriving from achieving victory, can be triggering factors for an eating disorder” , warn the experts who point out: “Since it is a real pathology, early recognition and treatment are essential to help those affected. However, unlike other situations, those who suffer from it often do not perceive the disorder as an illness and do not agrees to undertake a treatment path, thinking that a ‘diet’ or even excessive physical activity can lead to the resolution of the problem”.

In Italy, Sinu highlights, “there is still too little attention to the signs of psychological distress and we are still witnessing stigmatization towards those who need and request psychological-psychiatric help”. In recent times, the spectrum of eating disorders has expanded, with new emerging pathologies such as Vigorexia, Pregorexia, Drunkorexia, orthorexia.

But, “despite the increase in these pathologies, widespread throughout the national territory, there remains a difficulty in accessing treatment in many Italian regions, with serious consequences on the prognosis, which appears to be influenced above all by the early intervention and the adequacy of the care path”. The 126 facilities registered in the territorial mapping of the Centers dedicated to the treatment of eating and nutrition disorders, created by the Ministry of Health, are “insufficient compared to the growing number of patients who require appropriate care and available places, distributed homogeneously between North , Center and South. New centres, residential facilities and specialized clinics are needed throughout the national territory, to guarantee patients adequate care and environments, also in view of the increasingly young age of those affected”.

“Eating disorders are a complex pathology – states Livia Pisciotta, member of the Sinu Board of Directors – They are classified as a psychiatric disease for which they must be diagnosed as a priority by a psychiatrist and treated by multidisciplinary teams, as they lead to important pathologies, which can seriously compromise the health of all organs and systems of the body (cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, endocrine, hematological, skeletal, central nervous system, dermatological) and, in serious cases, lead to death. Once the problem has been identified it is essential, therefore , a multidisciplinary and integrated approach and guarantee continuity of care, which can last years or even a lifetime. We must continue to build a prevention and protection network, a common and shared path, which goes from information to early diagnosis and treatment, based on the severity of the clinical picture”.