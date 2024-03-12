Rome, March 12, 2024 – Maurizio Sarri has resigned as Lazio coach. Adnkronos learned about this from football sources, an official announcement is awaited. The Tuscan coach’s decision came after a home defeat to Udinese, the fourth in a row in the last four matches (read here).

Instead of the retired Maurizio Sarri, a pair of former strikers Tommaso Rocchi and Miroslav Klose could be on the Lazio bench. The two former Biancocelesti strikers will serve as ferrymen for the final ten days of the championship and the Coppa Italia semi-final against Juventus.

