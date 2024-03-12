A 28-year-old Dutch soldier died on Tuesday during a training exercise in Germany. This happened after he was seriously injured during a training exercise with a CV90 infantry fighting vehicle at the Hohenfels military training area in Bavaria, the Royal Netherlands Army said. A 24-year-old soldier suffered a minor injury.

After the incident, the army officer was resuscitated on the spot and then taken to hospital along with the other victim. The soldier died there from his wounds.

It is unclear what exactly happened. The Royal Military Police are investigating the incident. Both soldiers are part of the 43rd Mechanized Brigade from Hawelte.

