Dune – Part Two is conquering the public, with over 200 million dollars obtained at the global box office, of which more than 5 in Italy. After Stellan Skarsgard’s makeup, we reveal another curiosity about him together with Austin Butler.

In an interview with Access Hollywood, the Elvis actor spoke about the kiss his character exchanges with his uncle, specifying that this scene shows Feyd-Rautha’s total devotion to Baron Harkonnen:

“The kiss with Stellan Skarsgård? Oh yes, it’s totally improvised. He is willing to do anything. Stellan is the best… It’s always about how you’re trying to impact others.”

Dune – Part Two and Butler’s character

Known for his performance as Elvis in the 2022 film of the same name, Austin Butler joined the Dune universe in the second film, in a cast in which we found Timothée Chalamet (Paul Atreides), Zendaya (Chani), Rebecca Ferguson (Lady Jessica) and Josh Brolin (Gurney Halleck).

He plays the role of Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, nephew of Baron Harkonnen and brother of Glossu Rabban (Dvae Bautista), as well as heir to House Harkonnen; for this reason he is at the center of the Bene Gesserit plots and belongs to the enemy house of Atreides, leading to a clash with Paul.

In the same interview the actor explained that he didn’t totally identify with the character played in Dune – Part Two, as he did for Elvis:

“I knew I would protect everyone else outside the context of what we were doing. That’s not to say it didn’t have an effect on my life, but I knew I wasn’t going to do anything dangerous outside of those boundaries, and in a way that allowed me to delve deeper into her story.”

Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen is among the villains of Dune – Part Two, a ruthless and cunning fighter and the young actor brings an excellent performance to the big screen. Without eyebrows and hair, Butler revealed to Esquire that he almost sees another person in the mirror:

“It was very liberating. Being able to look in the mirror and not see myself is exciting. Being able to do something completely different from anything I’ve done before.”

There was no lack of a very intense approach to the character of Dune – Part Two:

“For me it was, from the beginning, don’t judge it. And instead, seeing the world from the inside as if everything you do is the right side. Which can be difficult to justify, behavior that on paper would seem evil. And the way she spoke, and finding his voice, was really key for me.”