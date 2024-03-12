Rome, March 12, 2024 – The Anti-Mafia Commission, which has investigative powers, is today working on the alleged dossiers. We need to see where the anti-mafia commission can get to, and then assess whether anything else is needed. It is also a matter of time: the creation of a new commission takes several months. Today we already have a commission that deals with this, and we need it to work as best as possible. At the end of the work of the Anti-Mafia Commission, it is necessary to assess whether other tools are needed.” This was stated by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Trento.

“The thing is, you have to get to the bottom of it. What is happening is objectively unbelievable and a disgrace to the rule of law,” the prime minister said when asked whether we need a parliamentary commission of inquiry into the alleged dossiers.

Crosetto and the Prosecutor’s Office of Rome in action

The parliamentary anti-mafia commission decided during these hours to also hear in the case of the alleged dossiers the prosecutor’s office of Rome, the Sogei company, the order of the journalists, the Minister of Defense Crosetto, the journalist Domani Fittipaldi and the publisher. De Benedetti. These names, added to the names of the heads of the GDF, UI and DIA, have not yet been named.

Meanwhile, the Bureau of the Parliamentary Anti-Mafia Commission formally issued a request to hear three more people in the case of the alleged dossiers: the commander of the Financial Guard Andrea De Gennaro, the director of the Anti-Mafia Investigations Directorate Michelle Carbone. and Director of Financial Intelligence Enzo Serata. Within the framework of the commission, the same members proposed several more names, more than fifty appear on the list for which hearings have not been scheduled at the moment and – it is clarified – it is not a fact that this will definitely happen in the future. (source: Ansa)

