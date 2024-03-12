Donal Trump, the controversial candidate for the presidency of the United States, tried to justify his change of mind regarding the TikTok ban in an interview on Monday morning, the 11th, on CNBC. The former president addressed several topics, and among them he launched harsh criticism against Facebook and called it an “enemy of the people.” A curious statement, since his campaign continues to invest in advertising on this well-known Meta social network.

Why did Trump change his position regarding TikTok?

“I could have banned TikTok. I had my own banned. I could have done it. But I said, you know what? But I’ll leave it to you,” said the former president, referring to his previous position on the well-known social network and the current proposal made. by the House of Representatives to ban TikTok. “Frankly, there are a lot of people on TikTok who love it. There are a lot of little kids on TikTok who will go crazy without it,” I go on to say.

Likewise, he said that there were many good things and many bad things in said social network. But what he likes least is that without TikTok Facebook can become bigger and he even considered it an enemy of the people along with many other media.

Why is Trump against Facebook?

“If you ban TikTok, Facebook, and others, but mainly Facebook, it will be a big beneficiary. And I think it’s been very dishonest. I think Facebook has been very bad for our country, especially when it comes to the elections,” Donald said Trump in the interview for CNBC.

Trump’s statements coincide with a time when the US House of Representatives is considering a legislative proposal. This, if approved, would require the Chinese company ByteDance to disassociate itself from TikTok within a maximum period of six months.

If this condition is not met, the application would face removal from virtual stores and websites in the United States. This legislative move is based on concerns about national security, especially the ties between the Chinese government and ByteDance.

There is fear that the data collected by TikTok, from millions of users, could be transferred to the Chinese government and used to spread propaganda and influence the North American population regarding relevant issues such as the presidential elections.

Donald Trump has had a contentious relationship with Facebook, currently renamed Meta, for some time. In 2017, he stated via Twitter that Facebook had always positioned itself against him. After his 2020 election loss to Joe Biden, Trump expressed his discontent with the $400 million donations that Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, made, according to him, against him.

Trump’s baseless claims on Facebook and Instagram, in which he claimed the 2020 election was “stolen” from him, culminated in a two-year suspension of his account by Meta, Facebook’s parent company. Interestingly, after his reinstatement in February 2023, he and his team have used Meta platforms for fundraising activities and promoting their campaign.

In 2020, during his presidency, he announced his intention to ban TikTok, citing “emergency powers” to take on ByteDance. He issued an executive order prohibiting U.S. companies from transacting with ByteDance, alleging that the company’s data collection could allow the Chinese Communist Party to access personal and proprietary information of U.S. citizens, and facilitate activities such as tracking federal employees and contractors, profiling personal information for blackmail and corporate espionage.

In the recent interview with CNBC, Trump mentioned that he had met with prominent Republican donor and ByteDance investor Jeff Yass. However, he claimed that during their meeting they did not discuss TikTok, even though Yass owns a 15% stake in ByteDance.