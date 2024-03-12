DolarToday published the value of the dollar in Venezuela at Bs. 38.01 for today, Tuesday, March 12, 2024, according to the most recent update on its website. For its part, Monitor Dólar established the average of the dollar at Bs. 37.70. The price of the parallel dollar is measured by several factors: by supply and demand, the daily values ​​issued by the Central Bank of Venezuela (BCV) and the National Institute of Statistics of Venezuela (INE), and the economic situation of the country, which suffers from several United States sanctions against the Nicolás Maduro regime.

On the other hand, the official dollar rate, according to the Central Bank of Venezuela (BCV), stands at 36.20 digital bolivars, which shows a marked difference with the values ​​found in the unofficial market. This contrast between official and parallel market prices illustrates the complexity of the Venezuelan economy.

The DolarToday portal establishes a price of Bs. 38.01 per dollar today, March 12. As they point out, this is given according to “the average value of private operations in the city of Caracas, while the value of Cúcuta is determined based on the supply/demand of Bolívares in that city.”

Dollar Monitor for today, Tuesday, March 12, 2024

Dollar Monitor reflects an average of Bs. 37.70 for every dollar, according to the latest update.

Maduro will seek a third term in Venezuela

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, was elected by his party to seek a third consecutive term in the July 28 elections, while the opposition is on the ropes to define a candidate.

Meeting in assemblies in different states of the country, the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) decided on Maduro, 61, who already appeared as the natural candidate. In fact, no one challenged his nomination within a very disciplined Chavismo during electoral times.

With AFP information

The DolarToday web portal was updated at 38.01 for this March 12, 2024 in the plains country.

What is the price of the BCV dollar TODAY, Tuesday, March 12, 2024?

The BCV dollar was quoted at 36.20 bolivars. The rate represents a weighted average derived from the daily operations of active trading desks at participating banking institutions. In this way, the US currency maintained its price for the second consecutive day after months of strong variations. As recalled, in 2023 it closed with an increase of 105% compared to the previous year, according to the Central Bank of Venezuela.

DolarToday and Monitor Dólar: thermometers of the exchange market

DolarToday and Monitor Dólar are two platforms that have gained relevance in the economic context of Venezuela. DolarToday, a Venezuelan-American media company, offers financial and political information, focusing on the price of the dollar in the parallel market.

For its part, Monitor Dólar is dedicated to publishing the daily average of the dollar in the informal market, becoming a reference for those seeking to understand market fluctuations.

As the country navigates these economic challenges, the dollar remains a key indicator of Venezuela’s financial health.