100 years of Disney, 140 years of Ravensburger. A combination from which we can expect great success, especially if that mix then leads to the creation of a Trading Card Game: a segment, that of collectible cards, in which for years there have been more or less courageous attempts to overthrow his majesty Magic the Gathering, with some franchises – see Pokémon – which manage to fit in worthily, others which after an initial explosion have seen interest wane a bit – for example Yu-gi Oh – up to those which are the current phenomena, which are already conquering the public also driven by the strength of the brand they rely on, like One Piece. Yet Disney and Ravensburger wanted to believe and try, strong in the fact that on the one hand there is an immortal franchise, on the other there is the competence to create a product with a high level of accessibility. Thus was born Lorcana, a word that is the daughter of the combination between Lore and Arcana, the elements underlying Walt Disney’s TGC, which after the first two expansions exclusively in English also arrives in Italian.

The arrival in Italy

On February 23, Italy welcomed Nello Terre d’Inchiostro, the third expansion set of Disney Lorcana, but the first entirely in Italian. Over 200 new cards which from March 8th are also available on the Disney online shop, after reaching distribution in specialized shops and Disney Parks. However, before delving into the new features that the third set introduces from the point of view of the game rules, let’s find out what are the elements that characterize Lorcana’s game, so as to also be able to provide some indications to those who asks how it can work and how the accessibility we talked about before manifests itself.

Winning a game in Lorcana is possible by reaching 20 Lore points (in Italian translated as Legend). Each card brings with it a value of Legend points that can be obtained by going on an adventure: they range from 1 to 4, which will push you to develop the first great strategy, because going on an adventure means not being able to attack and at the same time time to offer your side to your opponent, who will not only be able to hit you in the next turn but also destroy you. Each gimmick – the characters you will deploy on the field – has attack and constitution points, useful for battles with the other cards: the aim will never be to defeat your opponents, but to reach the finish line first. An objective that can be achieved even without ever having to take on a challenge: a symptom of the fact that the accessibility we were talking about earlier is clearly Disney-style, with a view to making the experience of a card game that simplifies the experience of playing a card game enjoyable even for the little ones. almost all of the mechanics already belonging to Magic.

Like any self-respecting TGC, Lorcana requires a deck composition with a maximum of 60 cards and up to 4 copies of the same card: each deck must be composed of only two colors among the 6 available, with the possibility of also creating a single color. It goes without saying that having such a high variety of cards and possibilities opens up a very vast meta, capable of accommodating varied solutions and which can satisfy the needs of all players. In this regard, Lorcana’s game system also allows you to set up a multiplayer challenge in a free-for-all: there are types of decks and abilities that are enhanced in these situations, such as the Discard type (the one that pushes the opponent to discard cards, while you draw them), amplified by the fact that the abilities will have multiple recipients in the same turn. Although the 1 vs 1 formula will be enhanced at the tournament level, it must be taken into account that to try a challenge with more people this is another nod to accessibility.

The news of the third set

However, we were talking about the innovations introduced by the third set: alongside the gimmicks, therefore the character cards, Ravensburger welcomes the Places, a new type of card that opens up new strategies. Placing gimmicks inside a location allows you to receive bonuses, while others provide advantages simply by being in the game, such as Legend points that will help you reach the objective sooner. The third expansion, among other things, does not preclude access to novices: you could also start directly from this set without having to recover the previous two, which therefore do not require to be recovered. The language, let’s face it, could be a limit for some players and having cards in English and struggling to understand the mechanics could represent a small obstacle to overcome, especially for the little ones: for this reason – as in any other TGC – it is possible to use the introductory decks designed specifically for In the Ink Lands. Amber & Emerald and Ruby & Sapphire are the two new combinations included in the starter decks, giving access to any type of casual player.

The new set, among other things, also welcomes iconic characters from recent Disney tradition, a sign of the fact that Lorcana is not just fun, but also collectible. Beyond DuckTales, led by its standard-bearer Scrooge McDuck, who heads on the cover of one of the two starter decks, Disney also recovers the TaleSpin phenomenon, with all its characters, and also 101 Dalmatians, among the Dalmatians, Peggy and Pongo, also passing through Jim Hawkins and the crew of the RLS Legacy of Treasure Planet, so as to also recover the nostalgia of the 2000s. An excellent mix that also allows Pluto, Minnie, Mickey Mouse and many others to find themselves ready to go to the adventure and please the players who will take on the role of Illuminators, called to use magical ink to summon a team of Disney characters. Among other things, some of the cards from the third set also belong to the previous ones and the release in Italian will allow you to replace the ones in English, provided you already have them with you, or integrate them: an example could be Hypnotize, now available also in its Italian version.

The market for collectors

Like any self-respecting TGC, among other things, the cards will have a degree of rarity that will allow you not only to embellish your collection, but also to proliferate a market that is already taking hold quite quickly: between Legendary, Enchanted with a value exceeding hundreds of euros, Lorcana is ready to also become an obsession for collectors, who are ready to grab that rarest card currently available, just like what happened with the One Magic Ring a few months ago .

All you have to do, therefore, is to attack and discover all the accessories of the third set, starting from the starter decks, made up of 60 cards each, with 2 foil cards inside; the packs, which contain 12 cards inside, similarly have at least one foil card of random rarity, two rare or higher cards, three uncommon cards and six common cards; alternatively you could go for a Gift Set, with four randomized packs with 12 cards each, two giant foil cards of Stitch and Tinker Bell, up to their playable versions. Finally, the Illuminator’s Chest, a box containing 8 packs of 12 cards each and the possibility of storing all your cards by color, so as to always keep them in order and ready for your trades. The success of a TGC depends on sees its fifth expansion, but we can’t help but say that Lorcana has everything it takes (!) to live for the long haul.

Azul Mini, the review: exceptional pocket tiles

Star Wars: Unlimited, the innovative TGC, is finally available, also in Italian

Sony introduces PlayStation Passkeys, the practical and secure alternative to passwords

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, new details on the map, enemies, weapons and characters

The LEGO® Accessible Park: Michele Cocco’s dream

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, the review: the beginning of a new era