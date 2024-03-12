To define the chassis layout of the Ninja ZX-4R and ZX-4RR, Kawasaki technicians took inspiration from the know-how gained in the SBK World Championship. The key values (position of the center of gravity, of the pivot, of the engine shafts, inclination of the steering head, etc.) are inspired by those of the ZX-10RR by Rea and Lowes. The frame is made of steel tubes and uses the engine as a stressed element. The strength and flexibility targets were achieved by using tubes of different diameters and thicknesses. The seat support frame, also made of steel tubes, is in a single piece with the main section.
The swingarm is also made of steel, a double arm with an asymmetrical design. The “mono” is operated through a progressive linkage called Horizontal Back-link by Kawasaki, designed to ensure that the shock absorber works above the swingarm, in an almost horizontal position, as far away as possible from the engine and exhaust – which, by giving off a lot of heat, they would compromise the regularity of its functioning. The fork is a Showa SFF-BP with 37 mm diameter stanchions. It guarantees the wheel 120 mm of travel and on the ZX-4R SE and ZX-4RR versions it has preload adjustment. The “mono” is adjustable in preload. The travel allowed at the rear wheel is 112 mm.
The ZX-4RR is equipped with a fully adjustable Showa BFRC-lite, more generous in terms of wheel travel: 124 mm. The braking system uses, at the front, 290 mm discs with four-piston radial-mount monobloc calipers (those positioned at the top have a diameter of 32 mm, those at the bottom 30 mm). At the back there is a 220 mm disc with a single-piston floating Nissin caliper (38 mm in diameter). The rims are aluminum, five-spoke, 17″ in diameter. They are fitted with tires measuring 120/70 – 160/60. As original equipment there are Dunlop GPR300. Steering head inclination, trail and wheelbase are respectively 23.5°, 97 mm and 1,380 mm. The declared curb weight is 189 kg.
