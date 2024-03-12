To define the chassis layout of the Ninja ZX-4R and ZX-4RR, Kawasaki technicians took inspiration from the know-how gained in the SBK World Championship. The key values ​​(position of the center of gravity, of the pivot, of the engine shafts, inclination of the steering head, etc.) are inspired by those of the ZX-10RR by Rea and Lowes. The frame is made of steel tubes and uses the engine as a stressed element. The strength and flexibility targets were achieved by using tubes of different diameters and thicknesses. The seat support frame, also made of steel tubes, is in a single piece with the main section.

The swingarm is also made of steel, a double arm with an asymmetrical design. The “mono” is operated through a progressive linkage called Horizontal Back-link by Kawasaki, designed to ensure that the shock absorber works above the swingarm, in an almost horizontal position, as far away as possible from the engine and exhaust – which, by giving off a lot of heat, they would compromise the regularity of its functioning. The fork is a Showa SFF-BP with 37 mm diameter stanchions. It guarantees the wheel 120 mm of travel and on the ZX-4R SE and ZX-4RR versions it has preload adjustment. The “mono” is adjustable in preload. The travel allowed at the rear wheel is 112 mm.

The ZX-4RR is equipped with a fully adjustable Showa BFRC-lite, more generous in terms of wheel travel: 124 mm. The braking system uses, at the front, 290 mm discs with four-piston radial-mount monobloc calipers (those positioned at the top have a diameter of 32 mm, those at the bottom 30 mm). At the back there is a 220 mm disc with a single-piston floating Nissin caliper (38 mm in diameter). The rims are aluminum, five-spoke, 17″ in diameter. They are fitted with tires measuring 120/70 – 160/60. As original equipment there are Dunlop GPR300. Steering head inclination, trail and wheelbase are respectively 23.5°, 97 mm and 1,380 mm. The declared curb weight is 189 kg.