There was great joy in the German cannabis community when the Bundestag legalized the use and possession of cannabis at the end of February. But enthusiasts may have to wait a little longer. The law, which should, among other things, allow the possession of a maximum of 50 grams of marijuana from April 1, remains under criticism. Three Federal Council committees comparable to the Senate called on Tuesday to delay the decision until October 1, 2024. The Federal Council, representing sixteen German states, is mainly critical of the amnesty scheme provided for in the Cannabis Act: under this scheme, cannabis-related offenses will also be decriminalized with retroactive effect. The Health, Law and Home Affairs committees are now warning of “significant additional efforts by individual prosecutors” if the scheme comes into force as planned. The Federal Council may ask the mediation committee to reach a compromise at its meeting on March 22. This process can take a long time. The government factions of the SPD, Greens and FDP, which included cannabis legalization in their coalition agreement, fear that conservative politicians will want to block the law again in committee. Read also: Germany wants to legalize cannabis, but not according to the Dutch model

Amnestriegeling

Therefore, members of government factions hope that the Federal Council will pass the law without delay. “I hope that the law will come into force on April 1,” Carmen Wegge, who is responsible for the issue for the SPD faction in the Bundestag, told NRC. She believes the legal challenges to the amnesty scheme have been resolved. For example, one point of criticism was that judges themselves could be punished if they do not immediately reverse sentences for old cannabis offences, and therefore people would still be in custody for these offenses on 1 April . “It will be enough if the states gradually begin to evaluate old cases from April,” says a member of the SPD. “We cannot say to those wrongly convicted: sorry, it will stay that way. The judiciary is called upon to eliminate injustice.”

Strong criticism was expressed by the professional association of German judges and prosecutors. “It cannot be politically desirable for criminal justice to be put under additional pressure by an amnesty for cannabis offenses that is not required by the rule of law, and therefore other criminal cases should be left behind,” said the association’s director general Sven. Child. “States expect that as a result of the amnesty scheme, more than 100,000 criminal cases will have to be reviewed at a national level.”

Control device

In a statement, the Department of Health said it expected the 7,500 people currently in detention would have to reconsider their situation under the amnesty scheme. Since the legislation eliminates five hundred new drug-related criminal cases every day, according to SPD MP Wegge, the judiciary is effectively relieved of this burden.

Meanwhile, Bavarian authorities are preparing to legalize marijuana from April 1. Conservative Prime Minister Markus Söder has previously said he would be “involved in anything” that could delay or prevent the passage of cannabis legislation. He announced the creation of a new watchdog unit to oversee statutory cannabis growing associations, whose members can purchase cannabis for non-commercial purposes. “We will make sure that Bavaria does not become a stronghold for smokers, despite the legalization of cannabis,” said Bavarian Health Minister Judith Gerlach of the CSU.

Share Write to the editor