ROME – For the first time in his career Checco Zalone abandons the role of the actor and proposes himself as a pure musician to accompany the voice of Francesco De Gregori on the piano in a surprising album: “Pastiche” (Columbia Records /Sony Music), in released on April 12th on digital, CD and double LP and available in pre-save and pre-order from today, March 12th, at this link: https://Columbia.lnk.to/Pastiche. The tracklist is full of twists and turns starting with “Giusto o misto”, the unreleased single that anticipates the release of the album. The setlist, 15 tracks for a double album, is a generous foray into the best Italian music, where De Gregori’s songs alternate with those of authors such as Paolo Conte, Pino Daniele, Antonello Venditti and Zalone himself.

Tracklist “Pastiche”

Right or wrong by De Gregori – Zalone – De Gregori Pieces of glass by Francesco De Gregori Sunday painters by Paolo Conte Rimmel by Francesco De Gregori You could be a hero by Pino Daniele Atlantis by Francesco De Gregori Story of Pinocchio by Nino Manfredi The first Republic of Checco Zalone The things of life by Antonello Venditti False Movement by Francesco De Gregori Alejandro by Checco Zalone Painters of Sunday (piano and voice) Right or wrong (with orchestra) Goodnight Little Flower by Francesco De Gregori Ciao ciao by Francesco De Gregori

The soul of the entire album, recorded live in various sessions between 2023 and 2024, is the piano of Checco Zalone, who here reveals himself to be an excellent and eclectic musician, able to move lightly and without mannerisms between blues, jazz and classical music, thus restoring the most lyrical and intimate dimension to De Gregori’s singing. Francesco’s band and other musicians from various backgrounds contributed, together with the Orchestra Italiana del Cinema, to create a soft sound that envelops the entire album in an unexpectedly vintage atmosphere.

Francesco De Gregori, who had already hosted Checco Zalone on the occasion of some concerts in previous years, declared: «I have always been a fan of Checco as a film author, we have been friends for many years and I couldn’t wait to have him alongside me as a musician in this strange and beautiful adventure.” The album will be released on CD, black double LP and numbered and signed black double LP exclusively on the Sony Music Store. A single concert will see De Gregori and Zalone perform live, on June 5th in Rome at the Baths of Caracalla. The two have no joint tour planned and the event “De Gregori Zalone – voice and piano (& band)” therefore promises to be unrepeatable and unmissable. Pre-sales will be available from today, March 12th, at 4pm on TicketOne.