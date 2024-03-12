Davide Tardozzi has clear ideas about Marc Marquez and Pedro Acosta

The first round of the season in Qatar did not hold any major surprises, with Jorge Martin confirming himself as the Sprint Race specialist and with Pecco Bagnaia starting again with a victory in the Grand Prix. On the Lusail track, however, the good performances of Marc Marquez and Pedro Acosta should also be highlighted, as they finished in fourth and ninth position respectively on their debut on the new bikes. Ducati team manager Davide Tardozzi spoke to the Spanish newspaper “AS” about the performance of the two Spanish centaurs.

“Marc rode intelligently, he did what he had to do and I’m sure he will improve in terms of performance from stage to stage. I think that as soon as he has more confidence with the bike he will be able to win races and perhaps even enter the fight for the victory of the World title” began the Ducati team manager.

“Pedro Acosta is a champion, but he needs more time. He exaggerated in tire wear, but it’s a normal mistake because he doesn’t yet have enough experience with these bikes and these tyres. As the races go by he will learn to manage the tire better his pace and his tyres. From the middle of the championship I am convinced that he will be able to fight to get on the podium” added Davide Tardozzi.